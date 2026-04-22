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Police appeal for information on missing girl, 16, last seen in Upper Thomson on April 14

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Siti Nur Fatin Abdullah was last seen in the vicinity of Upper Thomson Road at around 8am on April 14.

Siti Nur Fatin Abdullah was last seen in the vicinity of Upper Thomson Road at around 8am on April 14.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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SINGAPORE – Teenager Siti Nur Fatin Abdullah has been reported missing and was last seen in the vicinity of Upper Thomson Road on April 14.

The 16-year-old was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white shoes and carrying a black backpack at about 8am that day.

The police on April 22 issued an appeal for information for the missing teen.

Anyone with information may call the police at 1800-255- 0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.