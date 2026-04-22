Police appeal for information on missing girl, 16, last seen in Upper Thomson on April 14

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Siti Nur Fatin Abdullah was last seen in the vicinity of Upper Thomson Road at around 8am on April 14.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE – Teenager Siti Nur Fatin Abdullah has been reported missing and was last seen in the vicinity of Upper Thomson Road on April 14.

The 16-year-old was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white shoes and carrying a black backpack at about 8am that day.

The police on April 22 issued an appeal for information for the missing teen.

Anyone with information may call the police at 1800-255- 0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.