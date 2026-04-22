Police appeal for information on missing girl, 16, last seen in Upper Thomson on April 14
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SINGAPORE – Teenager Siti Nur Fatin Abdullah has been reported missing and was last seen in the vicinity of Upper Thomson Road on April 14.
The 16-year-old was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white shoes and carrying a black backpack at about 8am that day.
The police on April 22 issued an appeal for information for the missing teen.
Anyone with information may call the police at 1800-255- 0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.