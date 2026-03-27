Police appeal for information on missing girl, 15, last seen in Tampines

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Putri Aleeya Natasya Mohamed Fadli was last seen in Tampines on March 26 wearing an orange short-sleeved shirt and black pants.

SINGAPORE – The police on March 27 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Putri Aleeya Natasya Mohamed Fadli.

The teen was last seen in the vicinity of Block 492A Tampines Street 45 on March 26 at about 5.40pm, said the authorities.

She was wearing an orange short-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the missing teen is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.