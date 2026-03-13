Police appeal for information on missing girl, 15, last seen in Eunos

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Lilyana Lim was last seen near Block 12 Eunos Crescent on March 10 at about 9pm.

SINGAPORE – The police on March 13 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Lilyana Lim , 15 .

She was last seen near Block 12 Eunos Crescent on March 10 at about 9pm .

She was wearing a white T-shirt under a black dress and carrying a black sling bag.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 999, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.