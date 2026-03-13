Police appeal for information on missing girl, 15, last seen in Eunos
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
SINGAPORE – The police on March 13 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Lilyana Lim, 15.
She was last seen near Block 12 Eunos Crescent on March 10 at about 9pm.
She was wearing a white T-shirt under a black dress and carrying a black sling bag.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 999, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.