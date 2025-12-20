Police appeal for information on missing girl, 14, last seen in Buangkok

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The police on Dec 20 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Marissa Lai Xin Ling, 14.

She was last seen near Buangkok Skatepark, which is located at Block 983 Buangkok Crescent, at about 12.30am on Dec 19.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and long, baggy black pants with white prints, said the police.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.