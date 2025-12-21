Police appeal for information on missing girl, 14, last seen in Bedok

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - The police on Dec 21 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Lau Jia En Shannel, 14 .

She was last seen near Block 773 Bedok Reservoir View on Dec 20 at about 3pm .

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.