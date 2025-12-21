Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on missing girl, 14, last seen in Bedok

She was last seen near Block 773 Bedok Reservoir View on Dec 20 at about 3pm.

Lau Jia En was last seen near Block 773 Bedok Reservoir View on Dec 20 at about 3pm.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

SINGAPORE - The police on Dec 21 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Lau Jia En Shannel, 14.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

