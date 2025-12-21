Police appeal for information on missing girl, 14, last seen in Bedok
SINGAPORE - The police on Dec 21 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Lau Jia En Shannel, 14.
She was last seen near Block 773 Bedok Reservoir View on Dec 20 at about 3pm.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.