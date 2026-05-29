Police appeal for information on missing boy, 16, last seen in Whampoa
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
SINGAPORE – The police on May 29 put out an appeal for information on Muhammad Syawqierullah Akbardeen, who was last seen two weeks ago.
The 16-year-old was last seen in a grey top and brown pants near Block 85 Whampoa Drive at about 6.15am on May 15, said the police.
Anyone with relevant information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.