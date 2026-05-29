Police appeal for information on missing boy, 16, last seen in Whampoa

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Muhammad Syawqierullah Akbardeen was last seen near Block 85 Whampoa Drive on May 15.

SINGAPORE – The police on May 29 put out an appeal for information on Muhammad Syawqierullah Akbardeen, who was last seen two weeks ago .

The 16 -year-old was last seen in a grey top and brown pants near Block 85 Whampoa Drive at about 6.15am on May 15 , said the police.

Anyone with relevant information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.