Police appeal for information on missing boy, 12, last seen at Selegie mall

He was last seen at about 9.35am near Parklane Mall on Jan 10.

Herepe Samuel Para Kiva, 12, was last seen at about 9.35am near Parklane Mall on Jan 10.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

SINGAPORE - The police on Jan 10 issued an appeal for information on missing Herepe Samuel Para Kiva, 12.

He was last seen at about 9.35am near Parklane Mall that day, said the police.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

