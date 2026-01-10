Police appeal for information on missing boy, 12, last seen at Selegie mall
SINGAPORE - The police on Jan 10 issued an appeal for information on missing Herepe Samuel Para Kiva, 12.
He was last seen at about 9.35am near Parklane Mall that day, said the police.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.