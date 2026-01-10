Police appeal for information on missing boy, 12, last seen at Selegie mall

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Herepe Samuel Para Kiva, 12, was last seen at about 9.35am near Parklane Mall on Jan 10.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.