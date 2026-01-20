Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Tan De Hap, 88, was last seen around Block 307D Anchorvale Road at about 9.30am on Jan 19.

SINGAPORE - The police on Jan 20 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Tan De Hap , 88 .

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.