Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on missing 88-year-old man last seen in Sengkang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Tan De Hap, 88, was last seen around Block 307D Anchorvale Road at about 9.30am on Jan 19.

Mr Tan De Hap, 88, was last seen around Block 307D Anchorvale Road at about 9.30am on Jan 19.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Wong Man Shun

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE - The police on Jan 20 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Tan De Hap, 88.

He was last seen around Block 307D Anchorvale Road at about 9.30am on Jan 19.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

More on this topic
Who goes missing in Singapore?
Missing 12-year-old boy last seen at Selegie mall found: Police
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.