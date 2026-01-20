Police appeal for information on missing 88-year-old man last seen in Sengkang
SINGAPORE - The police on Jan 20 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Tan De Hap, 88.
He was last seen around Block 307D Anchorvale Road at about 9.30am on Jan 19.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.