Police appeal for information on missing 84-year-old man last seen in Telok Blangah

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Mr Tan Hoe Huat was last seen in the vicinity of Block 92B Telok Blangah Street 31.

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 84-year-old man who was last seen in Telok Blangah in April.

Mr Tan Hoe Hua t was last seen in the vicinity of Block 92B Telok Blangah Street 31, Parcview, in April, the police said in their appeal on May 15.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.