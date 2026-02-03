Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on missing 82-year-old man last seen in Yishun

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – The police on Feb 3 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of an 82-year-old man last seen in Yishun.

Mr Low Kow was last seen near Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5 on Feb 1 at about 7.30pm.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

