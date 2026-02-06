Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on missing 80-year-old woman last seen in Kembangan

Madam Ermino Marcelina Felices was last seen on the morning of Feb 6, 2026.

Madam Ermino Marcelina Felices was last seen near 28 Lorong Mydin on Feb 6.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – The police on Feb 6 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of an 80-year-old woman last seen in Kembangan.

Madam Ermino Marcelina Felices was last seen near 28 Lorong Mydin on Feb 6 at about 9am.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

