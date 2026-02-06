Police appeal for information on missing 80-year-old woman last seen in Kembangan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Madam Ermino Marcelina Felices was last seen near 28 Lorong Mydin on Feb 6.

SINGAPORE – The police on Feb 6 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of an 80-year-old woman last seen in Kembangan.

Madam Ermino Marcelina Felices was last seen near 28 Lorong Mydin on Feb 6 at about 9am.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.