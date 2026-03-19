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Police appeal for information on missing 75-year-old woman who was last seen in Boon Lay

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Ms Chia Wang Kiang, 75, was last seen in the vicinity of Yunnan Walk 1 at about 11am on March 18.

Ms Chia Wang Kiang, 75, was last seen in the vicinity of Yunnan Walk 1 at about 11am on March 18.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Fatimah Mujibah

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SINGAPORE – The police on March 19 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ms Chia Wang Kiang, who was last spotted in the Boon Lay area.

The 75-year-old was last seen in the vicinity of Yunnan Walk 1 on March 18 at about 11am.

She was wearing a blue polo shirt and black trousers.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

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