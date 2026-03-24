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Police appeal for information on missing 74-year-old man last seen in Tampines

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Mr Tay Hua Meng was last seen near Block 1 Tampines Avenue 3 at about 2.40pm on March 23.

Mr Tay Hua Meng was last seen near Block 1, Tampines Avenue 3, at about 2.40pm on March 23.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Wong Man Shun

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SINGAPORE – The police on March 24 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Tay Hua Meng, 74.

He was last seen near Block 1, Tampines Avenue 3, at about 2.40pm on March 23. Mr Tay was wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.