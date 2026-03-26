Police appeal for information on missing 70-year-old man last seen in Jurong West

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Lim Lai Huat, 70, was last seen near 1 Jurong West Central 2 at about 5.30pm on March 25.

SINGAPORE – The police on March 26 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Lim Lai Huat, 70.

He was last seen near 1 Jurong West Central 2 at about 5.30pm on March 25. Mr Lim was wearing a grey collared top with grey Bermuda shorts.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.