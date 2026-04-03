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Police appeal for information on missing 68-year-old man last seen in Bukit Batok

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Mr Kandasamy Balakrishnan was last seen in the vicinity of Block 313 Bukit Batok Street 32 at about 5am on April 2.

Mr Kandasamy Balakrishnan was last seen in the vicinity of Block 313 Bukit Batok Street 32 at about 5am on April 2.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 68-year-old man who was last seen in Bukit Batok on April 2.

Mr Kandasamy Balakrishnan was last seen in the vicinity of Block 313 Bukit Batok Street 32 at about 5am that day, the police said in their appeal on April 3.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.