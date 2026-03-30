Police appeal for information on missing 62-year-old man last seen near Queen Street

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Mr Nordin Ani was last seen near Queen Street at about 4.45pm on March 29.

SINGAPORE – The police on March 30 appealed for information on the whereabouts of 62-year-old Nordin Ani.

Mr Nordin was last seen near Queen Street at about 4.45pm on March 29, the police said.

He was in a red long-sleeved shirt, black pants, white shoes and a black cap.

Anyone with information about the missing man may call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.