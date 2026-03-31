Police appeal for information on missing 44-year-old woman last seen near Ghim Moh

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Ms Wang Huijun Angelina was last seen wearing a grey dress and carrying a grey handbag.

SINGAPORE – The police on March 31 appealed for information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old Wang Huijun Angelina.

Ms Wang was last seen near Block 23 Ghim Moh Link at about 6pm on March 19 , the police said.

She was wearing a grey dress and carrying a grey handbag , they added.

Anyone with information on Ms Wang may call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.