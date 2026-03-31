Police appeal for information on missing 44-year-old woman last seen near Ghim Moh
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SINGAPORE – The police on March 31 appealed for information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old Wang Huijun Angelina.
Ms Wang was last seen near Block 23 Ghim Moh Link at about 6pm on March 19, the police said.
She was wearing a grey dress and carrying a grey handbag, they added.
Anyone with information on Ms Wang may call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.