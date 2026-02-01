Police appeal for information on missing 31-year-old man last seen in Joo Chiat area
SINGAPORE - Police on Feb 1 issued an appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Cavan Yeo Ying Yong, 31.
Mr Yeo was last seen at about 6.40pm on Jan 31 in Koon Seng Road in the Joo Chiat area. He was wearing a green top and dark blue shorts.
Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential.