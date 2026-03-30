Police appeal for information on missing teen last seen in Tampines

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Mr Mohamed Fareed Gab Andrei was last seen near Block 807 Tampines Avenue 4 on March 29 at about 3pm.

SINGAPORE - The police on March 30 appealed for information on the whereabouts of 19-year-old Mohamed Fareed Gab Andrei.

Mr Fareed was last seen near Block 807 Tampines Avenue 4 on March 29 at a bout 3pm, t he police said.

He was in a beige T-shirt, bermuda shorts and black slippers.

Anyone with information about the missing teen may call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.