Police appeal for information on missing 16-year-old boy last seen near IMH

Boey Xiang Le was last seen in the vicinity of Block 10 Buangkok View on Feb 19 at 11.33am.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

SINGAPORE - The police on Feb 20 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy last seen near the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Buangkok.

Boey Xiang Le was last seen in the vicinity of Block 10 Buangkok View, which is the address of IMH, on Feb 19 at 11.33am.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

