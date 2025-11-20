Police appeal for information on missing girl, 15, last seen in Hougang
SINGAPORE – The police on Nov 20 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Fyetrisha Amelia Mohamed Farmi, 15.
Fyetrisha was last seen at Block 365B Upper Serangoon Road, which is in Hougang, on Nov 12.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-Witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.