Police appeal for information on missing girl, 15, last seen in Hougang

Ms Fyetrisha Amelia Binte Mohamed Farmi was last seen on Nov 12.

Fyetrisha Amelia Mohamed Farmi was last seen at Block 365B Upper Serangoon Road on Nov 12.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – The police on Nov 20 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Fyetrisha Amelia Mohamed Farmi, 15.

Fyetrisha was last seen at Block 365B Upper Serangoon Road, which is in Hougang, on Nov 12.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-Witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

