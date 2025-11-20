Police appeal for information on missing girl, 15, last seen in Hougang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fyetrisha Amelia Mohamed Farmi was last seen at Block 365B Upper Serangoon Road on Nov 12.

SINGAPORE – The police on Nov 20 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Fyetrisha Amelia Mohamed Farmi , 15 .

Fyetrisha was last seen at Block 365B Upper Serangoon Road , which is in Hougang, on Nov 12 .

Anyone with information may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-Witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.