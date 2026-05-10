Missing: 15-year-old girl last seen in Bendemeer
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Bendemeer on May 10.
Rabiatul Adawiyah was last seen wearing a pink headscarf and a white long-sleeved shirt in the vicinity of Block 32 Bendemeer Road on May 10 at about 5.10pm, the police said in a statement that evening.
Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.