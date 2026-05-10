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Missing: 15-year-old girl last seen in Bendemeer

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Rabiatul Adawiyah was last seen wearing a pink headscarf and a white long-sleeved shirt.

Rabiatul Adawiyah was last seen wearing a pink headscarf and a white long-sleeved shirt.

PHOTO: SPF

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Sherlyn Sim

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SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Bendemeer on May 10.

Rabiatul Adawiyah was last seen wearing a pink headscarf and a white long-sleeved shirt in the vicinity of Block 32 Bendemeer Road on May 10 at about 5.10pm, the police said in a statement that evening.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.