SINGAPORE - The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday.

Rayyan Dito Bin Abdullah was last seen near Block 584 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Feb 26, at about 2pm.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or +65 6255-0000 for overseas callers, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.