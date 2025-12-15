Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Sengkang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lee Xuan Serene was last seen at Block 203A Compassvale Road on Dec 15.

SINGAPORE – The police on Dec 15 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Lee Xuan Serene, 14.

She was last seen at Block 203A Compassvale Road in Sengkang on Dec 15, at about 2am.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.