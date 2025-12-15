Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Sengkang
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
SINGAPORE – The police on Dec 15 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Lee Xuan Serene, 14.
She was last seen at Block 203A Compassvale Road in Sengkang on Dec 15, at about 2am.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.