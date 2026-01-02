Police appeal for information on missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Eunos
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
SINGAPORE – The police on Jan 2 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Amber Lim En, 13.
The girl was last seen near Block 13 Eunos Crescent on Dec 30 at around 4pm.
Facebook user Umesh Kishore Tekani shared a similar appeal on Jan 1, adding that the teen was last seen wearing a black basketball T-shirt and blue adidas shorts.
“Her family is extremely worried and anxiously waiting for any news,” the user said.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential.