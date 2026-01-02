Police appeal for information on missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Eunos

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Amber Lim En was last seen near Block 13 Eunos Crescent on Dec 30, 2025, at about 4pm.

SINGAPORE – The police on Jan 2 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Amber Lim En , 13 .

The girl was last seen near Block 13 Eunos Crescent on Dec 30 at around 4pm .

Facebook user Umesh Kishore Tekani shared a similar appeal on Jan 1, adding that the teen was last seen wearing a black basketball T-shirt and blue adidas shorts.

“Her family is extremely worried and anxiously waiting for any news,” the user said.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential.