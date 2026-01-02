Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Eunos

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Amber Lim En, 13, was last seen near Block 13 Eunos Crescent on Dec 30, 2025, at about 4pm.

Amber Lim En was last seen near Block 13 Eunos Crescent on Dec 30, 2025, at about 4pm.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ann Chen

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – The police on Jan 2 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Amber Lim En, 13.

The girl was last seen near Block 13 Eunos Crescent on Dec 30 at around 4pm.

Facebook user Umesh Kishore Tekani shared a similar appeal on Jan 1, adding that the teen was last seen wearing a black basketball T-shirt and blue adidas shorts.

“Her family is extremely worried and anxiously waiting for any news,” the user said.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

More on this topic
Found: 14-year-old girl reported missing in Bedok
14-year-old girl found after being reported missing in Buangkok
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.