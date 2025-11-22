Man found after being reported missing in Teck Whye

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Vincent Sum Chien Siang was reported missing after being last seen in Teck Whye on Nov 21.

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old man who was reported missing since Nov 21 has been found, said the police in an update on Nov 22.

The police had earlier on Nov 22 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Vincent Sum Chien Siang, who was last seen in the vicinity of Block 161C Jalan Teck Whye at about 10.45am on Nov 21 .

Anyone with information was requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information would be kept strictly confidential, the police added.