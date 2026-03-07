Police appeal for information on man, 66, last seen in Ang Mo Kio

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Chiang Sin Yin was last seen near Block 409 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at about 11am on March 7.

SINGAPORE - The police have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Chiang Sin Yin, who went missing in Ang Mo Kio on March 7.

The 66-year-old was last seen wearing a white checkered shirt with blue lines, long black pants and slippers near Block 409 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at about 11am.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.