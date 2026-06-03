Police appeal for information on 16-year-old girl missing for more than a month

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Siti Nurqirin Asyura Izhar Izuddin was last seen in the vicinity of 10 Woodlands Ring Road at 5.55pm on April 30.

SINGAPORE – A 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Woodlands has been missing for more than a month, the police said in a statement on June 3 appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Siti Nurqirin Asyura Izhar Izuddin was last seen in the vicinity of 10 Woodlands Ring Road at 5.55pm on April 30, the police said.

Anyone with information on the missing teen can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential.