Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on 16-year-old girl missing for more than a month

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Siti Nurqirin Asyura Izhar Izuddin was last seen in the vicinity of 10 Woodlands Ring Road at 5.55pm on April 30.

Siti Nurqirin Asyura Izhar Izuddin was last seen in the vicinity of 10 Woodlands Ring Road at 5.55pm on April 30.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ann Neo

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Woodlands has been missing for more than a month, the police said in a statement on June 3 appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Siti Nurqirin Asyura Izhar Izuddin was last seen in the vicinity of 10 Woodlands Ring Road at 5.55pm on April 30, the police said.

Anyone with information on the missing teen can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

More on this topic
Missing: 78-year-old woman last seen near Redhill
Missing: Girl, 15, last seen in Boon Lay on May 27
See more on

Singapore

Missing people

Police

Woodlands

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.