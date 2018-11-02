Police and SCDF called in after suspicious letter sent to Straits Times newsroom

SINGAPORE - The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were called in to the newsroom of The Straits Times on Friday afternoon (Nov 2), after a suspicious letter was received.

Three staff members said they felt dizzy after coming into contact with the letter, which was sent from abroad.

Security officers at News Centre in Toa Payoh, where the newsroom is located, reported it to the police, who then alerted the SCDF.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor of the paper, said: "A suspicious package was delivered to the ST newsroom. It was reported to the police and the SCDF is investigating."