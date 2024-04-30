Police, NParks caution against plans for activities linked to Israel-Hamas war at Speakers’ Corner

SINGAPORE – The Police and the National Parks Board (NParks) on April 30 reminded the public that organising activities related to the Israel-Hamas conflict at the Speakers’ Corner require a police permit.

In a joint media statement, the authorities said they were aware of plans to organise activities related to the conflict, during and under the banner of an unrelated event that will be held at the Speakers’ Corner.

Reiterating their message on the issue from October 2023, the police and NParks said there are public safety and security concerns with assemblies and processions which are organised in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

They had also said then that applications to hold such events would be rejected.

On April 30, the authorities said: “Such activities may have an adverse impact on the peace and harmony between different religions in Singapore, and heighten tensions between the communities.”

They added that only Singapore citizens and Singapore entities are allowed to organise or speak at assemblies or processions at the Speakers’ Corner; and only Singapore citizens and permanent residents are allowed to participate in assemblies or processions at the Speakers’ Corner without a permit.

Foreigners and foreign entities are not allowed to organise or speak, or participate in these assemblies without a police permit.

Organisers of events at the Speakers’ Corner have the responsibility of ensuring that these rules are obeyed, the police and NParks said.

They added: “Foreigners visiting or living in Singapore should abide by our laws and should not import issues or politics of other countries into Singapore.

“This is a long-standing principle which has helped maintain harmony and public order in Singapore, as well as our good relations with other countries.”

Those who break the law can have their visa or visit or work pass terminated.

Checks by The Straits Times found that workers’ rights group Workers Make Possible will be holding a Labour Day Rally on May 1 at Hong Lim Park.

In October and November 2023, the police said applications to hold events related to the Israel-Hamas war will be rejected as there is a real risk they could result in public disorder, given the sensitivity of the topic and the volatility of the situation overseas.

Earlier in April, the police said they were investigating an incident where a banner was displayed at Gardens by the Bay calling for an end to Singapore’s arms trade with Israel.