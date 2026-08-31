Pokemon World Championships heading to Singapore in August 2027

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The Pokemon World Championships in San Francisco, California, on Aug 29. The 2027 edition is set to take place at Singapore Expo from Aug 13 to 15.

SINGAPORE – Get your Poke Balls ready because the ultimate battle is heading to the Lion City.

The prestigious Pokemon World Championships is making its way to Singapore in 2027, with the tournament set to take place from Aug 13 to 15 at Singapore Expo.

Championship Sunday – the final day of the ultimate grand finals – will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium .

The new venues were announced by Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and chief executive officer of The Pokemon Company, during the closing ceremony of the 2026 championships in San Francisco on Aug 30.

The massive three-day event in California drew a sold-out crowd of more than 50,000 fans from around the world.

The annual gathering is where elite Pokemon trainers – otherwise known as players – get together to celebrate the beloved franchise and battle it out across various games to claim the coveted title of World Champion.

The event features competitions across the Pokemon Trading Card Game, the Pokemon Video Game Championships, as well as Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Unite , included in the 2026 edition, will now be run as a separate, standalone event.

As the grand finale and biggest event of the Pokemon competitive season, the 2027 tournament marks a monumental moment for the region.

It will be the event’s first return to Asia since its 2023 stint in Yokohama, Japan. It will also be the fourth time the World Championships is hosted outside the United States.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Ng Sim Lim, vice-president of commercial at Constellar, said it is honoured that Singapore Expo was selected as the venue for the 2027 event. The company manages the Expo.

Ng added that the company had been in discussions with event organisers for over a year to bring the Pokemon World Championships to Singapore. It also worked closely with stakeholders – including the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) – throughout the process.

“Hosting a championship of this scale is a significant milestone for Singapore and reinforces Singapore Expo’s evolution into a true entertainment hub,” he said.

“We believe today’s fans are seeking more than just an event. They are looking for immersive experiences, opportunities to connect with like-minded communities, and memorable moments built around the brands and interests they love.”

While ticketing details for the Singapore event are still under wraps, eager fans should stay sharp.

Historically, securing a spot at these highly anticipated championships requires a little luck through a lottery system, so Pokemon trainers, keep your eyes peeled.

The Straits Times has contacted the STB for more information.