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The Pokemon Run 30 event will be held at The Kallang on Nov 7 and 8, with other editions in Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Hong Kong.

SINGAPORE – Another adventure awaits Pokemon fans in Singapore, with The Pokemon Company hosting a fun run here in November as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

The Pokemon Run 30 event will be held at The Kallang on Nov 7 and 8, the Japanese media franchise announced on June 3. There will also be other editions of the event in six other locations in Asia: Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Hong Kong.

The fun run will feature a 4km-long interactive course, complete with obstacles designed to “test your spirit” and “prove your strength as a trainer”.

Participants will be able to choose a Pokemon as a partner on this journey, and will “meet” other creatures from the franchise along the route.

“By the time you cross the finish line, you’ll see your partner Pokemon evolve right along with you!” the company said on its website.

Every registered participant will receive a runner’s kit, which includes a T-shirt, a drawstring bag, a trading card game booster pack, and a Pikachu plushie for specific ticket tiers.

There will also be a post-run celebration hub with a pop-up store; a Pikachu parade and meet-and-greet; photo spots; and a zone where attendees can try out the latest Nintendo Switch 2 Pokemon video game titles and trading card game.

Admission to this area is free for all.

Fans of the Pokemon Go mobile game will also be able to enjoy event-exclusive bonuses and in-game quests.

More information on the event, including ticket sales for the fun run, will be revealed at a later date.

A special event series dedicated to Pokemon fans across Asia, titled PokeXciting, was also announced alongside the fun run.

It will feature a “variety of activities and experiences to ensure an unforgettable celebration for all”, said the franchise, with further event details to be announced soon.

Every registered participant will receive a special Pokemon RUN 30 runner’s kit. PHOTO: POKEMON RUN 30 WEBSITE

Pokemon, a media franchise built around collectible creatures that battle one another, has grown from a children’s game into a global pop culture phenomenon with wide appeal i n Singapore.

A pop-up store will carry special Pokemon 30th anniversary merchandise. PHOTO: POKEMON RUN 30 WEBSITE

On its 30th anniversary, Pokemon announced that its 10th generation of characters will be released in 2027, with the game rumoured to be set in a region based on South-east Asia.

Until then, fans can look forward to a slew of dedicated events and collaborations to celebrate the franchise’s birthday.