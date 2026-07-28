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Pokemon and KFC team up for exclusive merchandise and events in Singapore

KFC Singapore is partnering with Pokemon for The Ultimate Launch by KFC from Aug 19 to Sept 29, featuring exclusive merchandise such as Pikachu car neck pillows and themed events.

SINGAPORE - KFC Singapore is partnering with Pokemon for The Ultimate Launch by KFC , featuring exclusive merchandise and themed events from Aug 19 to Sept 29 .

The limited-edition merchandise line-up will feature items such as a reversible pouch, available in four designs, at $14.95 ; a bucket in the likeness of the iconic Poke Ball at $12.95 ; gaming chopsticks for $15.95 ; a special Pokemon Evolution Jacket featuring the fan-favourite Charizard evolution line for $99 , and a set of two Pikachu car neck pillows for $32.95 . A Pokemon sticker sheet will also be available at KFC Breakfast stores till 11am .

The Pokemon Reversible Everyday Blind Pouch, available in four designs: Pikachu, Snorlax, Mew and Eevee. PHOTOS: KFC SINGAPORE

Full details about the collection and purchase conditions for each item can be found on KFC Singapore’s website.

Besides merchandise, fans can also look forward to trading card game tutorials and even a meet-and-greet session with Pikachu for fans of all ages.

KFC’s Pokemon Gaming Chopsticks with Pikachu and Gengar designs, allowing gamers to eat without getting their fingers and gaming consoles dirty. PHOTO: KFC SINGAPORE

All 71 KFC outlets islandwide will be transformed into PokeStops and Gyms in popular mobile app Pokemon Go, allowing players to obtain exclusive in-game items and battle it out .

During the event, five KFC outlets – those in Nex, Jem, Kallang, Compass One and Jurong Point – will be decked out in Pokemon-themed decorations and decals .

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to meet Pikachu on Aug 29 in three outlets: Kallang from 11am to 11.30am, Scape from 2pm to 2.30pm, and Jurong Point from 5pm to 5.30pm .

Selected KFC outlets will also be hosting tutorial sessions teaching fans how to play the massively popular Pokemon Trading Card Game on Sept 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20, from 12pm to 5.30pm in intervals of 30 minutes . Participants can sign up on the KFC Singapore website on a first come, first served basis.

The Japanese Nanban Zinger, available as part of a special seasonal menu. PHOTO: KFC SINGAPORE

A special seasonal Japanese menu will be available for the duration of the collaboration event. The Japanese Nanban Zinger at $7.50, Japanese Nanban Chicken Bites at $6.90 for six pieces and Japanese Nanban Loaded Fries at $5.95 are brushed in a sweet, tangy soya glaze and topped with Japanese-style tartar sauce. For dessert , Sweet Potato Balls will be available starting at $3.95 for six pieces .

A previous collaboration in January 2025 between KFC and Mofusand, a popular Japanese cat illustration series, saw fans braving rain and flocking to outlets around the island to snag queue tickets for exclusive plush keychains.

Many outlets sold out of the keychains within three hours of launch, said a spokesperson for KFC on the first day of the Mofusand collaboration. Checks by The Straits Times on the same day found that the keychain s were resold by scalpers for as much as $50.