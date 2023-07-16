Pofma correction orders issued to Kenneth Jeyaretnam, FB user and online publication over Ridout Road rentals

SINGAPORE - An opposition politician, a Facebook user and online website Jom have been asked to put up corrections under the law against fake news, over articles and social media posts that contain false statements about the Ridout Road saga.

The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) on Sunday said Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong had issued the instructions to the Reform Party leader, Kenneth Jeyaretnam, and Facebook user Thamil Selvan.

The orders are in relation to an article published by Mr Jeyaretnam “Will SLA issue a statement denying the rumours that they have awarded any contracts to Shanmugam’s son’s company?” on July 2 on his website The Ricebowl Singapore, as well as Mr Thamil’s Facebook post on July 1.

In the article and post, they had “falsely stated that the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) gave the contract to renovate 26 Ridout Road and/or 31 Ridout Road to home interior and renovation company Livspace”. They had also claimed that this was done because the chief executive officer of Livspace is the son of Law Minister K. Shanmugam.

The two colonial-era bungalows in Ridout Road are being rented by Mr Shanmugam and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

In the statement, MinLaw said that Livspace and Minister Shanmugam’s son were not appointed by SLA to carry out works for 26 Ridout Road or 31 Ridout Road, as stated by Mr Tong during the Parliamentary sitting on July 3.

“As with its approach for other State properties, SLA had engaged an external consultant to assess the works needed to be carried out for the two properties,” the statement added.

MinLaw also said that the contracts were awarded to separate contractors through open tenders.

A Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe found no evidence of corruption or criminal wrongdoing in the rentals of the Ridout Road properties by Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan. The matter was also raised in Parliament on July 3, when Mr Shanmugam, Dr Balakrishnan, Mr Tong and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean gave ministerial statements.

Under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma), Mr Jeyaretnam and Mr Thamil are required to carry a correction notice on their website, Twitter and Facebook accounts stating that their posts contain false statements. The correction notice will also have to carry a link to the Government’s Factually article, which lays out the facts and clarifications on this matter, said MinLaw.

Mr Tong also issued a correction direction to online publication Jom, said MinLaw and the Ministry of Communications and Information in a joint statement on Sunday.

In an article titled Singapore This Week on July 7, Jom had falsely stated that Mr Teo did not respond to questions “concerning the issue of actual or apparent conflicts of interest and possible breach of the Code of Conduct for Ministers beyond replying that it is more important to observe the spirit rather than just the letter of the Code”.

It also claimed that the SLA spent more than $1 million on the renovation of 26 Ridout Road and 31 Ridout Road as the tenants were the ministers involved.

The joint statement said that the article by Jom omits important information from what Mr Teo said in Parliament on July 3 in which he “expressly clarified that he meant it was important to observe the spirit as well as the letter of the Code”.

“Mr Teo also said that Mr Shanmugam had recused himself, and this meant that he no longer had any duty in the matter. There could thus be no potential or actual conflict of interest,” said the statement.