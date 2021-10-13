G-20

PM's hope for Afghanistan

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed hope at a Group of 20 meeting yesterday that Afghanistan will have a government that will work with the international community to rebuild the country, and not become a safe base for terror organisations like before.

