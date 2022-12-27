PMD that caused fatal fire in lift non-compliant, coroner’s inquiry told

SINGAPORE - A 20-year-old man died of extensive burns and smoke inhalation after his modified personal mobility device (PMD) burst into flames while he was in a lift with it.

On the first day of a coroner’s inquiry into the death of Mr Muhammad Irfan Danish Azhar, a police investigation officer said on Tuesday that the device was non-compliant with safety standards.

Woodlands Division Station Inspector Sofian Azami said the PMD was already modified when Mr Irfan bought it from online platform Carousell in December 2020.

“He modified it (further) by changing the battery to (one of) a higher voltage,” he said.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) senior fire investigator Muhammad Faizal Mazlan, who also took the stand on Tuesday, said the fire was of electrical origin and likely occurred from within the PMD.

“The battery pack did not have a battery management system (BMS), which protects against overcharging or overheating.

“Bypassing the BMS allows the PMD to charge faster, but more current could have been drawn from the battery than expected, possibly leading to overheating,” he said.

The court heard that Mr Irfan left his flat on the ninth floor of Block 537 Woodlands Drive 16 at around 11.25pm on June 3, 2021, to help a friend to tow a PMD.

According to witness accounts and closed-circuit television footage, he was alone in the lift with his PMD when flashes of orange light were seen as the lift descended.

An explosion was heard and Mr Irfan was seen pressing lift buttons on the lower register. The lift door’s opened on the second floor and he fled from the burning lift.

One resident heard someone in pain calling out for his mother and later saw Mr Irfan on fire. Parts of his body were charred and other areas pinkish.

Neighbours put out the lift fire with buckets of water before SCDF officers arrived. Police officers found Mr Irfan covered in ashes lying on a staircase landing.

He was conscious then and told them that he could not breathe.

Mr Irfan was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and he died the next day. He suffered burns on 95 per cent of his body surface area.