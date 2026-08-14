Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PMD seen ‘at high speeds’ in KPE tunnel, 100 other non-compliant devices seized in LTA operations

More than 300 offences were spotted during various LTA enforcement operations targeting errant cyclists and device users.

SINGAPORE – A personal mobility device (PMD) that was seen ferrying two people in the KPE tunnel in July “at high speeds” has been seized by the authorities.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), in a Facebook post on Aug 13 , said that enforcement officers seized the device within three days of the incident on July 13 . Investigations are ongoing, it added.

Dashcam footage posted on YouTube channel SG Road Vigilante SGRV showed two persons riding the PMD and overtaking several vehicles in an expressway tunnel .

PMDs are not allowed on all roads, and therefore cannot travel on expressways and in tunnels, according to the LTA’s OneMotoring website .

A flash of light is seen in the video, as the PMD and its riders negotiate a bend, suggesting that a speed camera has been activated, before they are seen approaching the south-bound Airport Road exit.

There are several speed cameras in the KPE tunnel, with the speed limits on that expressway generally at 80kmh , or lowered to 70kmh at some parts.

Motorised PMDs are subjected to a maximum device speed limit of 25kmh .

Also, a licence plate is not visible on the device in the video. Under LTA regulations, all registered PMDs must display an LTA-issued registration mark at the front or sides of the device.

The YouTube video has since gone viral, garnering more than 24,000 views, and over 240 comments.

In separate enforcement operations against errant cyclists and device users, the LTA impounded 100 non-compliant devices and detected 310 offences.

Those who see errant users of active mobility devices can report them at go.gov.sg/report-am