PMD riders come to aid of driver who crashed his car

SINGAPORE - Amid the public attention on personal mobility devices (PMDs) in recent months, a group of PMD riders came to the aid of a car driver after an accident on Wednesday night (Oct 2).

In a video submitted to citizen journalism site Stomp, four riders can be seen blocking off the area around a car that had crashed into a kerb with their PMDs and redirecting traffic.

The accident happened at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Avenue 10 at 10.30pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the driver refused to be taken to the hospital. Police are investigating the case.

In the interview with Stomp, one of the riders, who only wanted to be known as Saber, said the PMD riders were crossing a traffic junction when they heard a loud bang.

He also said the driver was bleeding from his forehead.

"We hope our good deed will influence people to not look at us as a nuisance in the e-scooter community," he said.

PMD riders have been in the spotlight following many accidents involving them.

There were 228 reported accidents involving PMDs on public paths in 2017 and 2018, with 196 of them resulting in injuries.

Of these, there was one death - a PMD rider who skidded and died from his injuries.

Last Wednesday, a 65-year-old woman died after she was seriously injured in an accident involving her bicycle and an e-scooter in Bedok on Sept 21. She had been in a coma at Changi General Hospital's surgical intensive care unit.