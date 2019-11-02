PMD rider taken to hospital after being knocked down by car in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital after his Personal Mobility Device (PMD) and a car collided at Toa Payoh on Friday (Nov 1).

The police were alerted to the accident, which took place at Lorong 5 Toa Payoh, at 10.42pm.

The PMD rider was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police said.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident sent in by an ST reader show four medics in yellow vests attending to a man lying on the road with a stationary white car behind him.

Several onlookers are at the scene, which occurred near the Block 75 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh hawker centre.

Police are currently investigating the case.