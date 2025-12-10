Straitstimes.com header logo

PMD rider hit by car while crossing road on red man in Bishan, flies off vehicle

The accident happened at the junction of Bishan Road and Bishan Street 11 at about 7.35pm on Dec 9.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM ROADS.SG/FACEBOOK

Daniel Lai

SINGAPORE – A personal mobility device (PMD) rider was taken to the hospital after an accident at a road junction in Bishan on the evening of Dec 9.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a PMD at the junction of Bishan Road and Bishan Street 11 at about 7.35pm.

The PMD rider, identified as a 41-year-old man, was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the authorities said.

A 43-year-old male motorist is assisting with investigations, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In a video uploaded on Roads.sg’s Facebook page, the PMD rider can be seen crossing the road on his vehicle while the traffic lights are not in his favour.

The PMD rider appears to come to a halt near the traffic island on the other side of the road, as a beam of light shines towards him from his left, just before a blue car comes in his direction.

The PMD rider is then hit by the car, with the impact sending him flying into the air. Parts of his PMD are seen breaking off and are flung onto the road.

The PMD rider, wearing a white shirt, can be seen getting up without the assistance of passers-by, who remain standing at the traffic island.

The driver is then seen exiting his car and approaching the PMD rider.

