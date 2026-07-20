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PMA user taken to hospital unconscious after accident with Tower Transit bus in Jurong

The PMA’s handlebar was completely snapped off.

SINGAPORE – A Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) user was unconscious when he was taken to hospital after an accident involving a bus in Jurong on July 19 .

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the police said on July 20 that they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a 52-year-old PMA rider in Corporation Road at about 9.45am on July 19.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the PMA ride r was taken to the National University Hospital.

According to Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News, the bus involved was Tower Transit service 49.

Shin Min reported that an eyewitness had seen part of the PMA pinned under the bus. In a photo, the PMA’s handlebar can be seen completely snapped off.

ST has contacted Tower Transit for more information.