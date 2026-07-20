Straitstimes.com header logo

PMA user taken to hospital unconscious after accident with Tower Transit bus in Jurong

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The handle of the PMA had snapped off completely after the collision.

The PMA’s handlebar was completely snapped off.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Clay Lim

SINGAPORE – A Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) user was unconscious when he was taken to hospital after an accident involving a bus in Jurong on July 19.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the police said on July 20 that they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a 52-year-old PMA rider in Corporation Road at about 9.45am on July 19.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the PMA rider was taken to the National University Hospital.

According to Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News, the bus involved was Tower Transit service 49.

Shin Min reported that an eyewitness had seen part of the PMA pinned under the bus. In a photo, the PMA’s handlebar can be seen completely snapped off.

ST has contacted Tower Transit for more information.

More on this topic
Man arrested for drink driving after fatal hit-and-run accident near Suntec City
Man who allegedly drove against traffic, used etomidate to be charged over multiple accidents in 4 months
See more on

Accidents - traffic

Personal mobility devices

Buses

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.