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Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right) and Vietnamese President To Lam planting a Hopea recopei tree at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on May 30.

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Vietnamese President To Lam planted a Hopea recopei tree at the Singapore Botanic Gardens to mark the close ties between the two countries.

In a Facebook post on May 30, PM Wong said the sturdy tree is a “fitting symbol” of the close ties between the two countries.

“Like the tree, the Singapore-Vietnam friendship is deeply rooted and will continue to flourish and grow stronger with time!” he said.

Classified as an endangered species, the Hopea recopei tree is native to the lowland moist tropical forests of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

A slow-growing tree that grows up to 15 to 35 meters tall, it is valued for its durable hardwood timber that was historically used widely in construction, furniture making, and boat-building across in Southeast Asia.

Mr Lam had arrived in Singapore on May 28 for a four-day state visit as part of his first tour of ASEAN countries since becoming head of state.

On May 29, he gave a keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, stressing the need to uphold a rules-based order, practise self-restraint and build trust.

It was Mr Lam’s first address on Vietnam’s foreign policy to an international audience since being elected president in April.

On May 30, he was hosted to lunch by PM Wong and dinner by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.