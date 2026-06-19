PM Wong, President Erdogan reaffirm warm, longstanding ties between Singapore, Turkey

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Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong met President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 19.

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed the warm and longstanding relations between Singapore and Turkey during a meeting in Istanbul on June 19.

They welcomed the growing bilateral ties between both sides and discussed ways to build on their strategic partnership, as well as the Turkey-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and transport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement that night.

The two leaders also discussed ways to increase bilateral engagements, including through more high-level visits, and they welcomed Turkey’s intent to increase its engagement with ASEAN, said MFA.

“PM Wong and President Erdogan also exchanged views on international developments and reaffirmed their countries’ shared commitment to uphold the rules-based international order and promote stability in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment,” said the statement.