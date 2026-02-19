Straitstimes.com header logo

PM Wong to visit Malaysia on Feb 20

PM Lawrence Wong will return to Singapore on the same day.

PM Lawrence Wong will return to Singapore from Malaysia on the same day.

Ng Wei Kai

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Malaysia on Feb 20 at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

Prime Minister Anwar will host PM Wong to a buka puasa (break fast) meal, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Feb 19.

PM Wong will return to Singapore on the same day.

Muslims in Singapore began fasting

for the holy month of Ramadan on Feb 19

. Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month in the Islamic calendar, during which Muslims are required to abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk.

The two leaders last met in December 2025 when Datuk Seri Anwar visited Singapore

for the prime ministers’ annual leaders’ retreat

– the highest-level summit between the two nations.

Both countries agreed then to deepen collaboration and continue talks on longstanding issues, with the prime ministers emphasising moving forward with a constructive spirit, mutual respect and goodwill.

The two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation on healthcare and in their fight against the trafficking of illicit drugs.

