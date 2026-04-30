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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong earlier unveiled a record $154.7 billion Budget, which will provide more support for firms to stay competitive and make a national push to tap the potential of AI.

SINGAPORE – More details on helping workers adapt to changing roles in the face of new technologies will be shared by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his May Day Rally speech on May 1.

In an X post on April 30, PM Wong said: “With AI and new technologies, job roles will evolve. But one thing does not change: our commitment to support every worker – to adapt, upskill and move forward with confidence.”

The May Day Rally will start at 9.30am on May 1, with PM Wong slated to deliver the keynote speech.

He had in February unveiled a record $154.7 billion Budget which, among measures to support families and individuals, will also provide more support for firms to stay competitive and make a national push to tap the potential of artificial intelligence.

During his Budget speech, Mr Wong devoted a section to new policies covering businesses, workers and students to harness AI as a strategic advantage.

Mr Wong acknowledged in his speech the deep concerns from the rapid advancement of AI, but said that Singapore must face the anxieties squarely and invest in it deliberately and with discipline.

AI-related announcements during PM Wong’s Budget speech included the set-up of a new National AI Council, which he would chair, and to incentivise Singaporeans to learn and pick up AI-related skills through SkillsFuture courses and other tools.

During the subsequent Budget debate, Mr Wong had promised that widespread AI adoption will not result in jobless growth, after lawmakers fleshed out scenarios where various segments of Singapore’s workers could be left behind or made unemployed by AI adoption.

This included how AI would automate away jobs traditionally done by fresh graduates, creating a “broken rung” in work experience.