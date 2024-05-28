PM Wong to make early introductory visit to Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is planning an early visit to Kuala Lumpur as part of a series of introductory visits to Asean capitals.

He said this in a Facebook post on May 28, following a meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, where both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to grow ties between the two countries.

After PM Wong was sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had invited him to visit, before the annual Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat.

PM Wong said he was “happy to accept his invitation”.

He added that Singapore was looking forward to working closely with Malaysia, which will chair Asean in 2025, in order to advance the agenda for regional cooperation.

During his meeting with Mr Mohamad at the Istana, both leaders reaffirmed the commitment to “grow the win-win partnership” between both countries, said PM Wong.

Mr Mohamad, who arrived in Singapore on May 27, was here on a two-day visit.