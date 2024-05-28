PM Wong to make early introductory visit to Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is planning an early visit to Kuala Lumpur as part of a series of introductory visits to Asean capitals.
He said this in a Facebook post on May 28, following a meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, where both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to grow ties between the two countries.
After PM Wong was sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had invited him to visit, before the annual Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat.
PM Wong said he was “happy to accept his invitation”.
He added that Singapore was looking forward to working closely with Malaysia, which will chair Asean in 2025, in order to advance the agenda for regional cooperation.
During his meeting with Mr Mohamad at the Istana, both leaders reaffirmed the commitment to “grow the win-win partnership” between both countries, said PM Wong.
Mr Mohamad, who arrived in Singapore on May 27, was here on a two-day visit.
Besides PM Wong, he also called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.
“Both sides reiterated their strong commitment to continue the high-level exchanges, and to working together both bilaterally and within Asean amid a more uncertain geopolitical environment,” the statement added.
MFA said the Malaysian Foreign Minister also met his Singapore counterpart, Mr Vivian Balakrishnan, and both ministers “underscored the importance of continuing close cooperation to deliver mutual benefit for our peoples”.
This includes enhancing economic cooperation and connectivity through initiatives such as the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, while constructively addressing bilateral issues.
They agreed that both sides should continue to make progress on these issues ahead of the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Malaysia later this year, MFA said.
It added that the ministers discussed ways to strengthen Asean centrality and ensure that South-east Asia remains a bright spot globally.
Mr Balakrishnan also conveyed Singapore’s readiness to work closely with Malaysia in support of the latter’s Asean chairmanship in 2025.