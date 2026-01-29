PM Wong to deliver 2026 Budget statement on Feb 12 at 3.30pm
SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the 2026 Budget statement at 3.30pm on Feb 12 in Parliament.
PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, is expected to address issues close to the hearts of Singaporeans, including cost pressures, the uncertain external environment, and the impact of technology.
His speech will be broadcast on the Ministry of Digital Development and Information’s YouTube Parliament live stream, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement on Jan 29.
The Singapore Association for the Deaf will provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget statement on Mediacorp’s Channel 5.
Real-time updates of key Budget announcements will also be available on MOF’s social media platforms.
Singaporeans can also visit the MOF Budget website to receive the full Budget statement via e-mail, after it has been delivered.
In September 2025, PM Wong said government spending will increase
government spending will increaseas a share of Singapore’s gross domestic product to meet rising needs.