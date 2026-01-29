PM Wong to deliver 2026 Budget statement on Feb 12 at 3.30pm

Sign up now: Get key highlights on Budget 2026

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is expected to address issues close to the hearts of Singaporeans, including cost pressures and the impact of technology.

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the 2026 Budget statement at 3.30pm on Feb 12 in Parliament.

PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, is expected to address issues close to the hearts of Singaporeans, including cost pressures, the uncertain external environment, and the impact of technology.

His speech will be broadcast on the Ministry of Digital Development and Information’s YouTube Parliament live stream, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement on Jan 29.

Readers can get live updates and catch the live stream of the speech on The Straits Times’ website on Feb 12 . They can also receive a special-edition Budget newsletter by signing up here .

The Singapore Association for the Deaf will provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget statement on Mediacorp’s Channel 5.

Real-time updates of key Budget announcements will also be available on MOF’s social media platforms.

Singaporeans can also visit the MOF Budget website to receive the full Budget statement via e-mail, after it has been delivered.