PM Wong to attend virtual leaders’ session of global AI summit in Seoul

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will participate in the virtual leaders’ session of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Seoul Summit on May 21 at the invitation of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The May 21 to May 22 summit, organised by South Korea and the United Kingdom, is held in the South Korean capital, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release on May 21.

Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Health, is in Seoul representing Singapore in person at the summit and the AI Global Forum.

The Seoul summit is a continuation of the UK’s AI Safety Summit in November 2023 and builds upon the previous meeting’s commitment to AI safety. The upcoming summit has a broader scope, covering other aspects of the global AI governance framework, with three priorities: AI safety, innovation and inclusivity.

In a joint opinion article published in Britain’s i newspaper and South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo, titled “Only global AI standards can stop a race to the bottom”, Mr Sunak and Mr Yoon said: “Although positive efforts have been made to shape global AI governance, significant gaps still remain.”

During the inaugural AI Safety Summit, Tesla founder Elon Musk and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman mingled with politicians, while China co-signed the Bletchley Declaration on collectively managing AI risks alongside the United States and others.

Former prime minister Lee Hsien Loong attended the leaders’ session of the November summit virtually and said on Facebook: “The field of artificial intelligence is developing rapidly, transforming lives while raising deep ethical questions.” The Republic was also represented at that summit by Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo.

Mr Wong was sworn in at the Istana on May 15 as the fourth prime minister of Singapore, taking over from Mr Lee.