PM Wong thanks Thai, Malaysian authorities for helping stranded Singaporeans in flood-hit Hat Yai

SINGAPORE - The swift assistance of authorities in Thailand and Malaysia in helping stranded Singaporeans in flood-hit Hat Yai has enabled the Republic to ensure that they get home safely, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Dec 2.

In a Facebook post, PM Wong said Singapore is “especially grateful” to the authorities in these two countries, and added: “In this time of need, Singapore stands ready to support where we can.”

More than 800 Singaporeans have returned from Hat Yai in the Songkhla province, the southern region in Thailand hardest hit by the floods, where some faced days without power and adequate food or water.

PM Wong added that he is deeply saddened by news of severe flooding that has affected communities in Southeast Asia. N early 900 people in the region have been killed amid deadly downpours, and a further 350 have died in Sri Lanka .

“To all those affected, and to the brave responders battling the waters to keep others safe, our thoughts and prayers are with you,” he said.

Floods have also struck Indonesia, where the death toll from the deluge and landslides has surpassed 600 , and Malaysia, where around 8,500 people remain displaced in temporary relief centres on Dec 2.

The Singapore Red Cross said on Dec 1 it is committing $250,000 to support five of its regional counterparts in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, whose communities have been affected by the recent adverse weather.

The extreme weather events are a reminder of the countries’ shared vulnerability in the face of climate change, PM Wong noted.

“Climate change is a challenge that respects no borders and affects every one of us,” he said. “We must work together, across all nations, to accelerate our collective efforts and build a more resilient future for our planet.”

The annual monsoon season often brings torrential rain, triggering landslides and heavy floods. But scientists say global warming also increases the risk of flooding as increased evaporation supercharges storms to produce more rainfall.