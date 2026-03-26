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PM Wong speaks with Malaysia’s Anwar about Middle East conflict, pledges stability in the region

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Both leaders said Singapore and Malaysia will continue to work closely on issues important to the two neighbours.

Both leaders said Singapore and Malaysia will continue to work closely on issues important to the two neighbours.

PHOTOS: LAWRENCEWONGST/FACEBOOK, ANWARIBRAHIMOFFICIAL/FACEBOOK

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Lok Jian Wen

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SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on March 25 over the latest developments in the Middle East, with both leaders committing to protect regional stability amid the pressures induced on oil supplies and the economy.

The pair had a constructive exchange on the risks of escalation, its impact on global oil supplies, and how they can do more to safeguard peoples’ livelihoods and stability in the region, both bilaterally and through ASEAN, said PM Wong in a Facebook post on March 26.

The phone call happened shortly after PM Wong arrived in China, where he will address the Boao Forum in Hainan.

He added that Singapore and Malaysia will continue to work closely on issues important to the two neighbours.

On Feb 28, the United States and Israel attacked Iran, targeting and killing some of its top leaders, including Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting Tehran to retaliate across the Gulf region.

The US-Israeli war against Iran has all but halted shipments of about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has partially closed, causing oil supply disruption.

Malaysia’s PM Anwar also wrote about the exchange on Facebook, saying that both leaders had “expressed grave concern over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the continued attacks on critical infrastructure, which risk destabilising global oil markets and undermining regional energy security”.

“Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and I were of one mind that disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” said Mr Anwar.

Malaysia supports the call by the United Nations for an immediate ceasefire, and stands ready to support all efforts to de-escalate tensions and help restore peace, justice and stability, he added.

More on this topic
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Malaysia ready to back credible push for Gulf ceasefire, says Anwar
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.